Pennsylvania students put their civics knowledge to the test- in the PA chambers’ first-of-its-kind civics bee- where abc27 had the honor to serve as the moderator.



“And it’s remarkable how smart and engage all these kids Ae if this is our future our future is very bright,” said Luke Bernstein, President, and CEO, PA Chamber Of Business And Industry.

It’s the first-ever Pennsylvania civics bee and middle school students from across the commonwealth showcased their knowledge.

“I didn’t really know much about civics until I learned about the civics but really I mean I knew pretty much absolutely nothing and when I heard about this I thought it’s a competition maybe I should try it,” Saketh Pochiraju, Mountain View MS.

The Civic Bee is a competition for students to demonstrate their civic engagement and write essays on how to solve problems in their own communities.

“The goal is to really educate younger Americans about the importance of the civic process and how to engage civically So it’s really important especially in today’s generation to engage AND be very civic minded to understand and to have that knowledge is the largest power,” said Bernstein.

Students answered 3 rounds of questions; the top 5 scorers presented essays before the judges and the top 3 essays received cashed prizes…..but some were just happy to learn.

“This really important we got to understand how our government works how our nation works how everything goes on and definitely this will help in the future I mean civics is a really important topic that I guess has been kind of neglected recently,” said Pochiraju.

Everybody loves competition, but the purpose of this was much deeper.

“I think the more aware and educated we all are on the civic process the better we are going to be as a society,” said Bernstein.

For more information or how to participate visit 2023 Civics Bee RSVP – PA Chamber