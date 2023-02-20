MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah University and Phoenix Physical Therapy (Phoenix) teamed up to open a new interprofessional, outpatient physical therapy clinic in Mechanicsburg.

Back on Oct. 27, 2022, Phoenix and Messiah University officially announced that they would be entering their first ever partnership in order to create a physical therapy clinic for the surrounding Cumberland community, according to the Vice President of Marketing

Phoenix Physical Therapy Suzanna Manella.

The new facility is located at 401 E. Winding Hill Rd. Suite 110.

This new clinic is going to be offering the following services for its patients:

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Athletic Training

“The clinic will provide manual, hands-on therapy services to a diverse population of patients. These include pre- and post-surgery rehabilitation, injury prevention and recovery, treatment for diseases, including Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis, various illnesses, chronic pain, headaches, pediatric care and development, sports injuries and training, pre-employment screening and evaluation, and therapy for work-related injuries, amongst others,” Phoenix director of clinic operations, Franco Madaffari said “In addition, by having a clinic on a graduate campus, Phoenix will be able to incorporate research-based projects and help students gain experience and develop their clinical skills. We look forward to welcoming the Winding Hill and Messiah University community to our new clinic.”

The new 3,620 square foot facility officially opened its doors to patients back on Dec. 12, 2022.

The clinic is being led by a Messiah University alumni named Kelly Clancy, who graduated from Messiah back in 2006. According to Phoenix, Clancy now brings more than 13 years of experience to the new clinic.

“I am excited to return to Messiah University and look forward to developing individualized therapy plans for my patients,” Clancy said.

According to Phoenix, the new partnership with Messiah University was facilitated through The Bridge Center for Continuing Education and the Office of University Partnerships at Messiah.

Phoenix Physical Therapy currently employs more than 1,000 people and operates more than 150 community-based clinics across the U.S.