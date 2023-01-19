LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township’s Public Works and Sewer departments are looking for up to three paid summer interns.

According to a release from the township, these internships are to help with engineering and GIS work. Interns are able to receive college credit for the work, which includes assisting with designs related to the township’s stormwater management projects and collecting GIS data on the township parks and roads.

Interested applicants must be enrolled or have completed one year in a certificate, associate’s, or bachelor’s degree program, or technical training in engineering, GIS, environmental science, or a closely related technical or science program.

Those who are interested should submit a resume and a Lower Paxton Township Application for Employment, available from https://www.lowerpaxton-pa.gov/Jobs.aspx or the Municipal Center.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 and can be emailed to Lyle Gaines at lgaines@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.