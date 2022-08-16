PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Whether you’re looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.

Creekside Farm Market

Where: Adams County

What: Pick-your-own sunflowers

When: Seven days a week until at least September

Learn more here

Meadowbrooke Gourds

Sunflower festival

Where: Cumberland County

What: 50 acres of sunflowers that are free to pick, food trucks, gourd oops sale, craft vendors, trolley rides

When: Sept. 24-25

Learn more here

Paulus Farm Market

Where: Cumberland County

What: Some small sunflowers and other flowers to pick

When: Monday-Saturday, U-pick flowers last admission 45 minutes before FarmPark closes

Learn more here

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Lesher Poultry Farm

Where: Franklin County

What: Sunflower field for photos and pick-your-own flowers

When: TBA, peak bloom estimated for second week of September

Learn more and watch for a location announcement here

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Sunflower festival

Where: Lancaster County

What: Sunflower and zinnia fields, winery and brewery, live music, local craft vendors, mini photo sessions, plus all regular admission Cherry Crest activities

When: Aug. 20 and 27, Sept. 3

Learn more here

Country Barn

Sunflower festival

Where: Lancaster County

What: Wagon tours, pick-your-own flower (one PYO flower included in admission), live music, corn maze, pig races, pedal karts, barnyard animals, slides, and more

When: TBA

Learn more here

Oregon Dairy

Where: Lancaster County

What: Sunflower Pickin’s Days (pick-your-own sunflowers), refreshments and sweet treats, corn maze

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in September

Learn more here

Verdant View Farm

Sunflower festival

Where: Lancaster County

What: 50,000 sunflowers, pick-your-own blooms (one PYO flower included in admission), craft beer, wine, food

When: Aug. 19-20, 26-27

Learn more here

Maple Lawn Farms

Sunflower festival

Where: York County

What: 10 football fields worth of flowers, live music, food, wine, beer, yard games, wagon rides

When: Aug. 19-21

Learn more here

Did we miss your favorite sunflower field? Email avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to this list.