PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Whether you’re looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
Creekside Farm Market
Where: Adams County
What: Pick-your-own sunflowers
When: Seven days a week until at least September
Learn more here
Meadowbrooke Gourds
Sunflower festival
Where: Cumberland County
What: 50 acres of sunflowers that are free to pick, food trucks, gourd oops sale, craft vendors, trolley rides
When: Sept. 24-25
Learn more here
Paulus Farm Market
Where: Cumberland County
What: Some small sunflowers and other flowers to pick
When: Monday-Saturday, U-pick flowers last admission 45 minutes before FarmPark closes
Learn more here
Lesher Poultry Farm
Where: Franklin County
What: Sunflower field for photos and pick-your-own flowers
When: TBA, peak bloom estimated for second week of September
Learn more and watch for a location announcement here
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm
Sunflower festival
Where: Lancaster County
What: Sunflower and zinnia fields, winery and brewery, live music, local craft vendors, mini photo sessions, plus all regular admission Cherry Crest activities
When: Aug. 20 and 27, Sept. 3
Learn more here
Country Barn
Sunflower festival
Where: Lancaster County
What: Wagon tours, pick-your-own flower (one PYO flower included in admission), live music, corn maze, pig races, pedal karts, barnyard animals, slides, and more
When: TBA
Learn more here
Oregon Dairy
Where: Lancaster County
What: Sunflower Pickin’s Days (pick-your-own sunflowers), refreshments and sweet treats, corn maze
When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in September
Learn more here
Verdant View Farm
Sunflower festival
Where: Lancaster County
What: 50,000 sunflowers, pick-your-own blooms (one PYO flower included in admission), craft beer, wine, food
When: Aug. 19-20, 26-27
Learn more here
Maple Lawn Farms
Sunflower festival
Where: York County
What: 10 football fields worth of flowers, live music, food, wine, beer, yard games, wagon rides
When: Aug. 19-21
Learn more here
Did we miss your favorite sunflower field? Email avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to this list.