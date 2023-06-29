(WHTM) — The United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gerald Groff, a former Lancaster County postal worker who said the postal service failed to accommodate his religious beliefs when it tried to make him work on Sundays.

Starting back in 2012, Groff worked as a fill-in mail carrier. But when the US Postal Service (USPS) made a deal to start delivering Amazon packages on Sundays, Groff transferred to a different post office in Quarryville.

When that post office began the Sunday Amazon delivery service, Groff refused to work those shifts. That caused his employers to find other carriers to cover for him.

Soon after, supervisors began imposing disciplinary actions on Groff for missing the Sunday shifts. In 2019, he resigned and then sued the postal service, claiming he faced religious discrimination.

During arguments in the case in April the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who was representing the Post Office, told the justices that the Hardison case as a whole requires an employer who wants to deny an accommodation to show more. She said that most often requests for religious accommodation come up when employees seek schedule changes like the Sabbath off or midday prayer breaks or exemptions from a company’s dress code or grooming policies. They also come up when an employee wants to display a religious symbol in the workplace.

The case eventually worked its way up to the Supreme Court, which heard arguments earlier this year. On Thursday, June 29, the justices unanimously sided with Groff, for now.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Groff’s case ties back to an older Supreme Court ruling on religious accommodations, and said lower courts did not correctly apply that law when they decided on this case.

The Supreme Court is sending the case back to the third US Circuit Court of Appeals, and Justice Alito acknowledges Groff may still lose the case there. But all nine justices said that whatever happens, they wanted to take the opportunity to make sure the law was being applied correctly.

Groff said in a statement after the ruling that he was grateful the court heard his case. “I hope this decision allows others to be able to maintain their convictions without living in fear of losing their jobs because of what they believe,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report