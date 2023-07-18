BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Charges have been filed against a suspect allegedly involved in a man’s death along Route 222 in Lancaster County.

On April 23, 2023, around 7:07 a.m., State Police were dispatched to Brecknock Township regarding a report of a deceased male laying off the shoulder of Route 222. Upon arrival, police discovered Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, they have now approved charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police regarding this incident.

Kevin S. Harmon, 35, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland has been charged with single counts of criminal homicide, robbery, theft, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a weapon.

According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, the investigation into Harmon consisted of DNA evidence, surveillance footage, interviews, search warrants, and cell photo data that showed Harmon’s financial struggles.

The DNA evidence would later reveal the presence of the victim’s blood on Harmon’s boots, according to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office. It was also discovered that Harmon allegedly deposited $485.55 into his CashApp account on April 23 at 8:39 a.m. Harmon then got his car detailed at 12:35 p.m., before making a rent payment for $998.99 at 7:40 p.m. the following day on April 24.

The District Attorney’s office says Harmon had previously been receiving automatic text messages from his apartment complex indicating that his rent had not been paid or was due since November 2, 2022.

According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, further investigation showed that Harmon and the victim remained together until 2:14 a.m., when Harmon’s phone location showed him turning around and then traveling south, while the victim’s phone remained at the crime scene.

A search warrant on Harmon’s home revealed 9mm ammunition, a magazine, and other firearm accessories as well, according to the DA.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.