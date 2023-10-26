(WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a man on Oct. 5 in the area of South 19th and Holly Streets.

Harrisburg Police say Adrian Jaden Norris was arrested on Oct. 26 in connection to the shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers had found the male victim after responding to multiple shots fired around 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 5. They say the shooting came after an unknown person targeted a group gathered in the area.

Norris is also facing felony charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and firearms not to be carried without a license. He’s being held in the Dauphin County Prison without bail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900.