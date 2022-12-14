COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At 10:47 a.m. on Nov. 30 officers were dispatched to the reported shooting and found two gunshot victims. One victim, Lamar Lewis, was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a bullet wound to his torso.

Video footage showed Lewis and a passenger traveling on the 200 block of Poplar Street and parking on North Second Street. The District Attorney’s office says the video showed Pilgrim Jr. allegedly walking toward the car and running onto Avenue F shortly after.

A search of the vehicle found counterfeit money and a scale commonly used to weigh drugs.

The District Attorney’s office says Pilgrim Jr. admitted to the shooting during a drug transaction in an interview with police. He was arrested during a traffic stop on State Route 30 East.