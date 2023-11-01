PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man tried to rob a Palmyra Weis Markets on Oct. 28, police say.

The man, later identified as Mark Shane Herrick,47, of York County, allegedly demanded money from the cashier and threatened to stab the cashier if they didn’t comply, police state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Herrick fled from the store, which is located at 901 East Main Street, without receiving any money and was arrested days later by police and charged with robbery and simple assault.

It was determined by police that Herrick was also involved in multiple robberies in several other counties.

Herrick was denied bail and remains in Dauphin County Prison.