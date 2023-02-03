PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified.

Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28.

Police say the victim was hit in the head by another man during an argument. The suspect was driving a red car with a passenger and a white dog with a brown spot on its eye.

The Palmyra Borough Police Department thanks everyone who helped them identify the wanted man. The investigation is still ongoing and police have not identified the suspect or said whether charges have been filed.