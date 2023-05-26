NEW CUMBERLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The man accused of breaking into a Cumberland County home before being shot by the homeowner is facing charges.

New Cumberland Borough Police say Elvin Blanco allegedly forced his way into the home on May 14 and threatened the homeowner.

Police say the homeowner then shot Blanco, who then fled the scene before being located by police around 16th and Bridge Streets.

On May 25 Blanco was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, and driving under the influence. He was released after bail was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled, according to police.

New Cumberland Police were assisted at the scene by Lower Allen Township Police, West Shore Regional Police, Cumberland County Forensic Investigations Division, and the New Cumberland Fire Police.