LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon City Police say a suspected methamphetamine lab explosion injured at least two people on Sunday. Sept. 4.

According to Lebanon Police, at 9:32 p.m., police were requested to assist the Lebanon City Fire Department in the 200 block of East Cumberland Sreet due to a fire caused by an explosion of chemicals.

The victim fled the apartment and was not on the scene when crews arrived. A firefighter received minor chemical burns to his arm and was not hospitalized.

Police say they suspect a small meth lab had exploded with isolated damage to a single apartment inside the building. Police requested the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to the scene to get rid of any chemicals and make the area safe.

Police then searched the area to the back of the apartment and located 57-year-old Brian Gingrich of Lebanon hiding under a boat. Police say it appeared Gingrich was injured as a result of a chemical explosion. He was transported to a medical facility to receive treatment for his injuries.

Lebanon City Police and the Lebanon County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation and allege Gingrich was making methamphetamine, accusing him of possessing the components and precursors to manufacture the drug within the apartment.

Charges are pending Gingrich’s recovery and completion of the investigation.

No other occupants of the building were injured in the incident, and the American Red Cross assisted displaced residents until the building was deemed safe to be reoccupied.