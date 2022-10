HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint.

Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money.

The suspect left on foot, but police say they have reason to believe a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer may have been involved.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously via phone at 717-558-6900.