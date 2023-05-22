CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three suspects have been identified after multiple police chases and a severe crash in Cumberland County on Friday.

According to State Police, Latrell White, Terrence Caton, and Julien Fleury are all facing charges relating to the incident. State Police say all three are from Brooklyn, New York.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Caton is facing multiple charges including fleeing or attempting to elude police, conspiracy retail theft, evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, and recklessly endangering another person.

Fleury has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude police, evading arrest on foot, conspiracy to commit retail theft, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person.

White has been charged with conspiracy retail theft to destroy inventory control tag, flight to avoid apprehension, and evading arrest on foot.

The three were denied bail after being deemed a flight risk and were taken to Cumberland County Prison, according to court documents.

On May 19 State Police say a Trooper saw a car speeding and driving recklessly on I-81N in South Middleton Township. State Police say the vehicle was connected to a retail theft and fled from Carlisle Police.

State Police say the vehicle stopped on Route 581 in the area of Carlisle Pike and three men fled on foot. Two were quickly taken into custody while a third stole a Honda Pilot, initiating another chase.

Two Troopers responding to the scene were injured after a tractor-trailer attempted to make a U-turn on Carlisle Pike at Dapp Lane and the vehicles collided. Two Troopers were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with serious injuries but were listed in stable condition on Friday.