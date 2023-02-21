COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are looking for two individuals who allegedly attempted to burglarize multiple residences.
State Police say the incidents occurred in the late-night hours of Sunday, Feb. 19 in the area of Byers Drive and Wesley Road in Colerain Township.
During one incident State Police say the suspects knocked on the front door of a residence before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.