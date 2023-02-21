COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are looking for two individuals who allegedly attempted to burglarize multiple residences.

State Police say the incidents occurred in the late-night hours of Sunday, Feb. 19 in the area of Byers Drive and Wesley Road in Colerain Township.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

During one incident State Police say the suspects knocked on the front door of a residence before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.