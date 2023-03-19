SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County are investigating after they say that a body was found in the woods on Sunday, March 19.

Rob Martin, Director of Public Safety with Susquehanna Township Police states that at this time, police are calling it a suspicious death investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, a person hiking through some of the woods near Crooked Hill Road found the body and called the police. It is not clear how long the body was there, according to police.

Police are working with the District Attorney’s office as well as the coroner’s office at this time.