SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious odor was investigated at Susquehanna Township High School one day after the building was closed due to a senior prank.

The Susquehanna Township School District says officials were made aware of the odor coming from the lockerrooms at 9 a.m. Susquehanna Township Emergency Services responded and the Fire Marshall and UGI determined there was no evidence of a gas leak.

The exact source of the odor was not publicly disclosed by school officials.

The district says students and staff were not in danger and the incident was resolved at 9:42 a.m. with students resuming normal activities.

The odor investigation comes a day after the high school was closed for substantial cleaning following a senior prank.

Susquehanna Township School Superintendent Dr. Tamara Willis said in a statement that they “have assessed the building and the damage is all surface level” with no infrastructure damage.

Dr. Willis confirmed on Friday that students used silly string, glitter, paper, toilet paper, eggs, colored hair spray, and balloons and that those involved “have received consequences.”

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says even surface-level damage could lead to severe consequences for the students involved.

“So if we’re talking about thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damage and remaining behind when the school was no longer open, we could be talking about felony conduct,” Chardo said.

At this time no charges have been filed.