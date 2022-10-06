HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers answer call after call in a darkened room, a job that can be taxing.

“The 911 job profession is very rewarding but it’s also very mentally painful and it’s painful every day,” said Jeffrey Enders, Director of Public Safety for Dauphin County.

To relieve the pain? Labrador retrievers who offer wiggles and giggles, removing stress.

All thanks to the Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD) and its Ambassador Pack.

“We heard it actually from one of our volunteers about this center and that during covid they had a great staffing shortage and that they really needed some pick me ups,” said Deb Tack, SSD Executive Director.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They had been working really long hours and they had been working a lot of overtime because they didn’t have enough staff and we thought what a great way to collaborate,” added Tack.

The ambassador dogs are constantly training to offer the best support they can.

“Come in and bring our ambassador dogs so that the ambassador dogs can practice their skills but also be able to help the staff here,” said Tack.

“What the service dogs did for the staff and for the entire agency, whenever the visitor comes to visit no matter who it is it brightens the whole day,” said Enders.

The 911 dispatchers also shared their experiences with the Susquehanna Service Dogs. “It makes me feel happy. I get to smile, get to laugh and I get to take time out of my busy day and just have fun with a dog,” said Kaitlin Regan, a 911 dispatcher in Dauphin County.

For more information on SSD, visit Keystone Human Services’ website.