DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A big open house celebration was held for Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD) in Dauphin County.

The non-profit is recognizing 30 years of training and placing service dogs. SSD just opened its new location about a year and a half ago in Grantville at 1078 Gravel Hill Rd.

Through the decades, its mission, as part of Keystone Human Services, is to place assistance, hearing, and facility dogs to help children and adults with disabilities.

“I am holding one of the puppies from the river litter and what we need most right now are puppy raisers and anyone who’s interested in volunteering can come and attend an orientation and take home an adorable puppy just like this to raise to become a service dog,” Director of SSD Deb Tack said.

More than 450 Susquehanna Service Dogs have been placed so far.