SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Susquehanna Township Fire Marshall, two people are injured and 16 are displaced after a fire ripped through multiple townhouses in Susquehanna Township Saturday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Multiple fire and rescue services responded to the flames on the 2500 block of Oakwood Lane.

According to Susquehanna Township Fire Marshall, the fire originated in the back of one unit and, as a result of dry conditions, spread to other units.

Those who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Dauphin County Fire Investigation Team is conducting an investigation.