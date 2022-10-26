SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police say the president of a football association admitted to police that he stole over $21,000.

According to police, on October 21, it was reported to the police members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association that after an internal review of their current financial status, they found irregularities that were indicative of wrongdoing.

The release from police stated that when an investigation into the matter was conducted, the evidence determined that theft of over $21,000 was committed by the association president, 36-year-old Tracy Latham.

According to police, Latham did admit to this wrongdoing and expressed remorse for what he had done.

Police then arrested Latham with theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.

He is currently waiting to be arraigned by the night court judge.