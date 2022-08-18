SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Township Police have named their top 10 Most Wanted suspects.

Emmanuel Darko, 46, is wanted for felony identity theft. His last known address is on the 2200 block of Ionoff Road in Susquehanna Township. A warrant was issued for Darko on August 4, 2022.

Chatere Garland-Newman, 29, is wanted for felony retail theft with a warrant issued on August 26, 2019. Her last known address is on the 300 block of S. Queen Street in Lancaster.

Juan Garcia, 34, is wanted for felony theft with a warrant issued on June 22, 2022. His last known address was in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Andrew Schmidt, 26, is wanted for misdemeanor theft with a warrant issued on July 21, 2022. His last known address is in Mechanicsburg.

Nymele Morgan, 46, is wanted for felony drug delivery resulting in death with a warrant issued on June 28, 2019. His last known address is on the 1100 block of N. 3rd Street in Harrisburg.

Deonte Jordan, 34, of Saint Louis, Missouri is wanted for felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana. A warrant was issued for Jordan on August 20, 2021.

Kurt Dickhart, 57, is wanted for felony forgery. He is believed to be homeless and had a warrant issued for his arrest on May 9, 2022.

Helmes Rojas, 32, is wanted for felony retail theft with a warrant issued on February 28, 2022. His last known address was at Hall Manor in Harrisburg.

Andrew Osterhouse, 24, is wanted for felony forgery with a warrant issued on April 26, 2022. His last known address is in Davidsonville, Maryland.

Quinten Mebane Jr. is wanted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A warrant for Mebane Jr. was issued on August 11, 2022, and his last known address was in Davidsonville, Maryland.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these 10 individuals is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-558-6900.