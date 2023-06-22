SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – When Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township isn’t fighting fires, it is working on the restoration of its first fire engine.

After turning 70-years-old last month, the station’s 1953 Dodge Bruco Pumper is undergoing work to get it back to its original form.

The project started last year. The goal is to get the truck’s inaugural paint job back, along with getting it fully functional. The engine is not expected to ever be used for fire calls, however.

Shawn Drees, the son of longtime firefighter George Drees, is one of the main components of putting the work into the truck.

“We plan on having it at the Pump Primers event on July 8th as a static display,” says Drees. “It’ll drive through the parade and it will be on display there.”

The engine is priceless to the Drees family. It’s a truck that has shared memories throughout generations.

“As a kid growing up, my father took me on rides with this to different parades and other events that we took it out for,” says Drees. “I’m really looking forward to this year’s Pump Primers where my father and I can take this out again for the first time in I’d say 20 years.”