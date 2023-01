SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety has lifted a shelter-in-place for Susquehanna Township.

Susquehanna Township residents were asked to shelter indoors away from windows around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 due to a police incident, according to the department.

Around 1:20 p.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted, although the department still requested people avoid the area.