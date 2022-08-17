SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Public Works Department is advising residents that they are aware of what appears to be raw sewage flowing into Asylum Run.

According to a release from police, the origin of the spillage has been traced to Penbrook Borough. Workers are trying to quickly identify the source. The Township is helping by putting cameras in the pipes to inspect them in the vicinity to quickly resolve the issues.

Questions should be directed to the Pennbrook Borough Administrative Office at (717)-232-3733.