SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the Swatara Township Commissioners held an awards ceremony that was months in the making.

Awards were given to those who saved Andrew Knisely from Northumberland County after he went into cardiac arrest while driving on I-83 in July 2022.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Two sisters stopped and began CPR on Knisely. Once emergency services arrived at the scene, Knisely had no pulse.

Several shocks from an AED saved Knisely’s life.

“If it wasn’t for the bystanders who followed me and stopped right away, to the medics, to the ambulance crew, to the doctors. It’s amazing to be able to thank some of them,” said Knisely.

The Swatara Township Commissioners gave the “Lifesaving Award” to 12 people who were involved in keeping Knisely alive.