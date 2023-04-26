DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township hosted a free senior resource fair for senior citizens and caretakers at LCBC Church.

The event offered health screenings, scam and fraud prevention, information on senior housing, and more.

“What we found is there is a lot of resources and services available to seniors. We obviously have a lot of seniors in the area. The idea today was to marry those things together and make those connections so we can get those resources out to the public,” said Corporal Brandon Pokrop with the Swatara Township Police Department.

The event was the first senior resource fair the township has hosted.