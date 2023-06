SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police Department is hosting a free movie night on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. at Ivy Ridge Park.

Police say that guests are welcome to arrive at Ivy Ridge Park anytime after 6:30 p.m.

The free movie will be “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.”

Snacks and drinks will be provided for free by the township but you are also welcome to bring your own refreshments.