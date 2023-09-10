SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department is raising money for its K9 unit.

In partnership with the Lawnton American Legion Post 998, the department hosted its fifth annual chicken BBQ fundraiser.

As of now, the department has four dogs: three of them are patrol dogs and one is a therapy dog. Police said the money raised will go toward covering the maintenance and equipment costs.

“There is a lot of money that goes into supporting a K9 unit and when you have four dogs and a fifth on the way, obviously those funds go up. So doing things like this absolutely helps tremendously throughout the year and we really love the community coming out. We’ve had a great success year after year,” Cpl. Brandon Pokrop with Swatara Township Police said.

Cpl. Pokrop said the department’s fifth dog will be a patrol dog and will arrive very soon.