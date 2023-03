SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a local jewelry store.

Police say on March 11 at 12:51 a.m. multiple individuals entered the Nepali Jewelry store on the 5600 block of Derry Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While inside the building police say he individuals took several items from the store.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-564-2550.