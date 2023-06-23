SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police are looking for three people who were riding unregistered dirt bikes and an ATV along Derry Street.

Police say the incident occurred on June 18 and pictures of the riders were obtained when they stopped at a Sheetz.

“The operation of unregistered dirt bikes and ATV’s is dangerous not only for those driving the vehicles, but also for all traffic in the area,” said Swatara Township Police.

The department says they will continue to attempt to identify and prosecute those who ride unregistered ATVs and dirt bikes.

Anyone with information on these violations in Swatara Township or Paxtang Borough is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or after hours through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.