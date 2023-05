SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday, May 30.

Police say Madison Fazzolari left school with her friend, who dropped her off on the 6100 block of Evelyn Street.

If you have information about where Fazzolari is, please call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.