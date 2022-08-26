SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.

Shortly after doing this, four rounds of gunshots were fired into the victim’s van with one of the rounds striking the man resulting in an injury.

The victim reported the suspect’s vehicle to be a blue or black Honda or Hyundai sedan.

Anyone who could have witnessed this incident or can provide any information should contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You can also email Detective Platt at kplatt@swatarapolice.org