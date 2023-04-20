(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are keeping seniors safe in Dauphin County.

Swatara Township is hosting a senior resource fair on Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at LCBC Church on Chambers Hill Road.

Seniors can get health screenings, fall prevention info, housing, scams and fraud prevention, and more. The event is designed for people over 60 and will also have resources on paper shredding, drug drop boxes, senior activities, end-of-life preparations, and elder abuse information.

“We also have some special presentations taking place. One is going to be fraud bingo, a fun way of learning about fraud prevention and we also have one with the attorney general’s office at one pm and that will be focusing on frauds and scams against senior citizens,” said Corporal Brandon Pokrop with the Swatara Township Police.

This is the first event of its kind for Swatara Township and more than 50 vendors are attending. The event is free and also includes free refreshments.