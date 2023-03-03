UPDATE: WILSON was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police and MCNEAR is safe.

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a man wanted for an alleged domestic dispute and kidnapping in Dauphin County.

Police say Charles Wilson allegedly assaulted Janiesha McNear in Swatara Township, then took McNear in his tan SUV and left the scene. McNear was allegedly taken against her will.

Wilson is charged with kidnapping and assault. Police say both Wilson and McNear are from Roanoke, Va.