LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring.

For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.

The new owner, Ingrid Natale, owner of Pensupreme Ice cream, hopes to continue the expansion of the business while simultaneously keeping the production and formula of the candies the same.

Natale is predominantly focused on highlighting new products, increasing the business’s social media presence, and continuing the original candy-making processes.

Artus and Natale will maintain a working relationship for the immediate future to ensure a successful transition. While Natale is working as the owner, Artus will be taking on a role behind the scenes to help with training and also to act as a consultant.

The Miesse Candies name will not be changed and the ice cream & candy shop will remain located at 118 N Water St #102 in Lancaster.