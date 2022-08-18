LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — The lake, and other swim areas, at Gifford Pinchot State Park are temporarily closed for swimming due to harmful algae blooms (HABs) which can hurt people, pets, and wildlife with toxins.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the HAB advisory level has been updated to a “warning” level. The updated advisory prohibits swimming and contact with water. Boating and paddle boarding in areas with foam or discoloration is also not allowed.

If you do come in contact with possibly toxic water, wash immediately.

The swimming areas at the Quaker Race Day Use Area and the campground beach are also closed until further notice.

Swimming closures will remain in place until further water testing confirms it is safe.