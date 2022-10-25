CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly renovated Taco Bell in Carlisle is set to open its doors in the coming weeks.

According to Taco Bell’s public relations team, the restaurant on 401 E. High St. in Carlisle is expected to open up in either the first or second week of November.

According to Taco Bell’s career website, the newly renovated restaurant still has five unfilled positions.

The five unfilled positions listed on Taco Bell’s website include:

Restaurant General Manager

Associate Restaurant Manager

Shift manager

Crew/team (food champion)

Crew/team (service champion)

abc27 will keep you updated on the exact date of Taco Bell’s opening as more information becomes available.