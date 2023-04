HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tanger Outlets Hershey is closed due to a water main break.

According to the outlet’s website, the water main break at the center has the area closed on Wednesday. It’s not clear if the center plans to be open later this week.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time.

When open, the outlets are typically scheduled to be available between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Some store hours may vary.