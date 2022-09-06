DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, a tanker truck flipped on its side near Exit: PA 325 East – Mountain Road on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6.

There is currently no word on how many vehicles were involved, if there were any injuries, or if the tanker truck poses a hazmat threat.

State Police, two tow trucks, and a firetruck are at the crash. There is a lane restriction as of 6:52 p.m.