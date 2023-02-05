YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tanker truck overturned on Interstate 83 in York County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5.
According to the Dover Township Fire Department, the call came in around 3:55 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on Interstate 83 south between the North George Street Exit and the Emigsvile exit.
The department stated that units arrived to see a tractor-trailer tanker that appeared to have rolled off the interstate and that one person was trapped.
There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.