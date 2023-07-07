MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Tattered Flag Brewery in Middletown has been listed for sale.

The listing for the 13,000 sq. ft. South Union Street building includes the “state-of-the-art brewery, distillery, and full-service restaurant with seating up to 200 guests.”

Also included are all bottling and canning lines and the 6,000 sq. ft. lower floor.

“Tattered Flag was founded by a military veteran and several of his friends and business partners in 2015. Since then, the company has evolved into a brand recognized throughout Pennsylvania for both quality and customer service experience,” says the listing by NAI Global.

The Tattered Flag Barrel House in Lancaster and Tattered Flag Tap Room in Gettysburg are also listed as temporarily closed. In March the Tattered Flag Distillery Bar in Hershey announced that YAH Brew would be taking over the facility.

The Middletown location still has hours listed online.

The listing also says the current ownership is willing to stay on to “facilitate a smooth transition to new owners.”

Tattered Flag Brewery was an idea formed by Susquenita High School graduates and is veteran-owned after beginning “as a dream in the mountains of Afghanistan.”