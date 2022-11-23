YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities across York came together for the TC Backer “Turkey Salute,” an event that aims to bring help and hope to those who are in need.

What began as an opportunity to break a world record turned into a tradition that would change the lives of dozens of Pennsylvanians.

TC Backer Construction held its third annual “Turkey Salute” this year, where nearly two dozen turkeys were deep-fried, setting a world record. “Twenty turkeys was the Guinness Book of World Records, so we did 21, last year we did 22, this year we did 23.”

“It gives us an opportunity to give back to the community that’s been so good to us,” said Ty Backer, founder and CEO of TC Backer Construction.

The event is open to all, especially those who are hungry during the holiday season.

“Most people that come down here to eat are filled with gratitude. It’s a great way to start Thanksgiving. A lot of these people don’t have families or a place to go to eat,” said Backer.

TC Backer Construction started the Turkey Salute in 2020, right after the COVID-19 pandemic shocked the world.

“We noticed that between depression, alcoholism, homelessness, we really wanted something that was big and that would have a huge impact for the community,” Backer added.

So far, the event has been a success. Other local businesses and the local Lutheran Church have joined TC Backer Construction in their efforts.

“We always say that collaboration is the new currency after COVID, so bringing everybody together bringing recognition and involvement in the community is strong,” said Jason Wehrle, co-owner of Belmont Bean.

The goal of the event is to help those who need it the most, while breaking a world record together.