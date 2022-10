SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer.

According to Susquehanna Township Police, officers investigated a 13-year-old male over the past week who police say allegedly expressed intent in obtaining a gun and shooting a Susquehanna Township police officer.

The teen was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. He is currently being held at the Schaffner detention center.