EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager was injured after reportedly being attacked by several other teens.

According to East Cocalico Township Police, on Feb. 20 around 3:43 p.m. officers responded to a fight at Denver Memorial Park.

When officers arrived most of the teens dispersed, however, officers spoke with witnesses who reported a fight involving multiple teens attacking another teen.

A 14-year-old was treated for injuries sustained during the attack.

If anyone has any information about what happened, contact Officer Rachael Odenwalt at 717-336-1725.