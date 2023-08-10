HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A teenager has been charged with homicide stemming from the deadly July shooting in Harrisburg, according to police.

Harrisburg Police say in a criminal complaint that a 15-year-old was charged with shooting and killing 26-year-old Richon Strain-Hankerson on July 24.

The teen was determined to be involved in the shooting by video surveillance and allegedly admitted in a police interview in August to having a gun and shooting it during the incident, the charging documents state.

According to the charging documents, police were called for a report of shots fired along the area of South 20th Street and then for a reported gunshot victim at Market Street just before 9:50 p.m.

Strain-Hankerson was found dead in the front passenger seat of a red Mazada that had multiple bullet holes, police say.

An autopsy by the Dauphin County Coroner’s office showed that Strain-Hankerson had multiple gunshot wounds and rule his death a homicide, police say.

In addition to a homicide charge, the teen also faces two felony firearm charges, according to online court documents.

The teen was taken to Dauphin County Prison with bail denied and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24. abc27 has reached out to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office for information on whether the teen will be charged as an adult.