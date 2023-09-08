LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after a July crash that injured multiple people in Lancaster County.

The 16-year-old male, from Lebanon County, faces aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving injury, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving charges, Ephrata Police said. He was arrested in August for allegedly causing the crash.

The vehicle the teen was driving was going at a high rate of speed when he lost control of it, police said. There were multiple search warrants and interviews throughout the course of the investigation.

Life-saving measures were started by first responders after they arrived at the crash located at the 900 block of South Cocalico Road. Police said multiple people had reportedly suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated.

Five ambulances along with Schoeneck Fire Company, Denver Fire Company, and Newmanstown Fire Company helped out at the scene.