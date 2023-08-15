COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has been charged with criminal homicide after a stabbing occurred in Columbia, Lancaster County on Monday, Aug. 14.

According to Columbia Police, officers were dispatched to an address in the 200 block of North Third Street in the borough around 11:49 p.m. Police say that when officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound.

Police then say that the 911 caller, identified as 17-year-old Janiyah Torres, was also at the scene. Officers say that emergency first aid was given to the 19-year-old victim who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. However, police say that the stab wound proved to be fatal.

Officers say prior to the stabbing, both individuals were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute. During this dispute, police say that Torres allegedly stabbed the victim. Torres was then taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Columbia Police say Torres was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Lefever. Torres was detained in lieu of bail.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Columbia Police Detective Matt Leddy, or the on-duty patrol supervisor, at 717-684-7735.