RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13-year-old Red Lion boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Kain Heiland last month.

According to officials in York County, Nolan Grove is being charged as an adult with murder in the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Pennsylvania State Police say on April 1, Heiland and two other boys were playing when one of the boys took out a gun. Investigators say the boy made a joke, Heiland told him to shut up, and then the boy shot Heiland in the back once.

The boy’s father later confirmed that he owns a gun matching the caliber of the bullet casing that was found next to Heiland. The father also said he asked his son to come home after hearing about the shooting and found the gun in its safe.