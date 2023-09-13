FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A 15-year-old is being charged as an adult in connection to a shooting in Franklin County where one person was injured, according to Chambersburg Police.

Aaron Helman, from Chambersburg, faces felony charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm by a minor, online court documents show.

Police said that due to the nature of the crime, Hellman is charged as an adult and that the attack was targeted.

A call for shots fired went out at about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and police said they rushed to the area of 29 Garber Street. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and seeing an injured man who was limping away after falling, however, police did not find a victim.

The next day, a teenager with a gunshot wound in his back showed up at Chambersburg Hospital and reported he was the one who was struck. He was then flown to York Hospital for further treatment, according to the police report.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police executed a search warrant and took Helman into custody at his home just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday with the Pennsylvania State Police’s help. Police say a 9mm handgun was recovered.

“The Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) takes crimes of violence seriously and investigates all acts of violence to their fullest extent,” a statement from Chambersburg Police reads. “Additionally, CPD is committed to removing guns from persons who illegally possess them and will prosecute violent crimes to the fullest extent possible. CPD has zero tolerance for targeted violence and is committed to keeping Chambersburg a safe place to live.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.